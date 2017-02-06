New Images Emerge From the Set of the New Tomb Raider Movie

2 weeks into shooting and already photos from the set are being released.

The new Tomb Raider is currently being filmed in South Africa with Oscar winning actress Alicia Vikander. The photos were debuted by The Daily Mail, and show Vikander as the title character Lara Croft. Tomb Raider is a video game that was released in 1997 on the Playstation one. It’s still unclear what is going on in the scene, from the looks of these Photos Vikander my be trying to escape from somewhere. Tomb Raider will be released March 18th 2018. Check out the photos below.