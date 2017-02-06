Need Some Sweets And Treats For Valentine’s Day? Look No Further Than DFW’s Farmer’s Markets!

You have some time right now, but don’t wait too long or you’ll be rushing to put together the perfect Valentine’s Day for your sweetheart.

Although, it is never too early to begin preparing though, right? Area Farmer’s Markets will allow you to order your baked goodies during the week for a weekend pickup. Most have at least one Greek baker making homemade pastries and treats, and there are a myriad of options to choose from for your Valentines’s Day celebration.

Check out this list of Farmer’s Markets in DFW, and make sure to get those plans in early so you wont be stressing as the big days comes closer and closer!

Clearfork Farmers Market

– 4801 Edwards Ranch Road, Fort Worth. Open 8am-12pm.

Coppell Farmers Market

-768 W. Main St. Open 8am-12pm the second and fourth Saturdays of January through March.

Four Seasons Market-Belt Line

-101 Coit Rd, Richardson, at the corner of Belt Line and Cost, open 10am-2pm Sundays.

Historic McKinney Farmers Market

-Chestnut Square Historic Village, open 8am-12pm on the firest and third Saturdays between January and March.

For more Farmers Market locations, check out a full list on Dallas News HERE.

Via Dallas News