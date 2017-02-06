Music Festival 35 Denton Will Not Be Happening This Year

It was announced Feb. 6, 2017 that known local music fest 35 Denton will not be taking place this year.

Few details were provided and other than a post on Facebook, officials haven’t had any other comments. In the post it is only mentioned that the festival simply won’t be happening this year but leaves a rather ambiguous feeling that it may return in the future.

If this isn’t the end but only a hiatus, it would be the spring festival’s second extended break. 35 Denton, which has been known by several other names, got its start as a showcase for Denton performers at SXSW around 2005 before becoming a weekend event back in North Texas in 2009. The festival peaked sometime in between 2010 and 2013 before its biggest investors and creative team left.

After taking a break back in 2014, it came back to life for 2015 and last year 2016.