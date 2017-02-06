Man Drives Tank To His Area Gas Station For Fuel (Video)

TankNutDave is exactly that. The British tank enthusiast saw that his CVR Scorpion Light Tank needed some fuel, so it only made sense for him to drive to an area gas station to fill his beast up.

The tank operator is the assistant director for Wicksteed at War, a military history show that operates in The Midlands, so there is no doubt he knows his way around a tank.

We really wish we had reactions of all the people driving alongside this behemoth on the roads as they pull up next to this tank. It must cost a fortune, too.

Via Storyful

