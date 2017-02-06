KIA’s “Heroes Journey” Ad Featuring Melissa McCarthy Wins USA Today Ad Meter Competition

Melissa McCarthy is having a pretty big weekend. She made waves on Saturday Night Live for her incredible impression of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, and last night, a Kia commercial featuring the actress won USA Today’s 29th annual Ad Meter competition for Super Bowl commercials.

The ad is called “Hero’s Journey,” and McCarthy plays an Eco-Warrior on a mission to save the world and all its creatures, including whales, trees, and the polar ice caps. The ad was promoting Kia’s brand new Kia Niro, their new hybrid utility vehicle, which actually received a Guinness World Record for the lowest fuel consumption by a Hybrid vehicle.

Check out the ad below!

Car companies actually secured the top three spots in the ad meter competition. Second place belongs to Honda for “Yearbooks,” which features various celebrities’ yearbook photos talking about their hopes and dreams.

Audi took the third place spot, with their commercial focusing on equal pay in America focusing on a father talking about his daughter’s future.

More than 15,000 voters lent their voice to the competition, and were required to vote on every commercial from kickoff to the end of regulation.

Via USA Today

