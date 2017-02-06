Jimmy Eat World Extend US Tour Dates

By Radio.com Staff

Jimmy Eat World have extended their run of US tour dates.

Beach Slang and AJJ have been tapped as openers on select dates.

Ticking information for all the band’s 2017 dates can be found on their official site. Check out their full tour itinerary below.

2/24 – The Rialto Theatre Tucson, AZ +

2/25 – Tricky Falls El Paso, TX +

2/26 – The Aztec Theater San Antonio, TX +

2/28 – Vinyl Music Hall Pensacola, FL +

3/1 – Iron City Birmingham, AL +

3/2 – Mavericks at The Landing Jacksonville, FL +

3/3 – Music Farm Charleston, SC +

3/5 – The Orange Peel Asheville, NC +

3/6 – The Mill & Mine Knoxville, TN +

3/7 – Track 29 Chattanooga, TN +

3/8 – Joy Theater New Orleans, LA +

3/10 – Cain’s Ballroom Tulsa, OK +

3/12 – Brewster Street Ice House Corpus Christi, TX

3/11 – Dallas Observer St. Patrick’s Day Concert Dallas, TX

3/25-26 – Lollapalooza Brasil Sao Paulo, Brazil

3/28 – Circo Volador Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

3/30 – La Trastienda Montevideo, Uruguay

3/31 – Lollapalooza Argentina Buenos Aires, Argentina

4/1-2 – Lollapalooza Chile Santiago, Chile

4/19 – Orpheum Theater – Flagstaff Flagstaff, AZ ++

4/21 – House of Blues Las Vegas, NV ++

4/22 – Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA ++

4/24 – The Wilma Theatre Missoula, MT ++

4/25 – Knitting Factory Concert House Spokane, WA ++

4/26 – Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, BC ++

4/2 – The Palace Theatre Calgary, AB ++

4/29 – Starlite Room Edmonton, AB ++

4/30 – O’Brian’s Event Centre Saskatoon, SK ++

5/1 – Garrick Centre Winnipeg, MB ++

5/6 – Canopy Club Urbana, IL ++

5/7 – 20 Monroe Live Grand Rapids, MI ++

5/9 – London Music Hall London, ON ++

5/10 – Algonquin Commons Theatre Ottawa, ON ++

5/11 – Aura Portland, ME* ++

(On sale details to follow)

5/13 – Sherman Theater Stroudsburg, PA ++

5/14 – Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD ++

5/15 – Mainstage Morgantown Morgantown, WV ++

5/16 – Bluebird Nightclub Bloomington, IN ++

5/18 – Wooly’s Des Moines, IA ++

5/19 – The Rave Milwaukee, WI ++

5/20 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago, IL

6/28 – Huxley’s Berlin, Germany

6/23 -25 – Hurricane Festival Scheebel, Germany

6/24-26 – Southside Festival Neuchausen Ob Eck, Germany

7/2 – E Werk Cologne, Germany

8/23 – Meikweg Amsterdam, Netherlands

8/25-27 – Reading Festival Reading, United Kingdom

8/25-27 – Leeds Festival Leeds, United Kingdom

8/29 – Hirsch Nuremberg, Germany

+ AJJ supporting

++ Beach Slang supporting

