Jerry Jones Is Headed To The Hall Of Fame, To Be Inducted This Summer

It’s been a long time coming, but Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones will finally be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame next summer.

Congratulations to Jerry Jones who has been inducted into the Hall of Fame! #NFLHallOfFame pic.twitter.com/jeejiB1SGH — ✭Cowboys News✭ (@DemBoyz_News) February 5, 2017

The announcement was made the night before Super Bowl LI, and Jones says he was with his family when he learned of his future induction. He told WFAA, “I was with my family [when I found out]. I have tremendous family involvement in everything that I’ve done in sports… I’ve had my family around me in my love for football. This room is full of where I wanted to spend my life.”

Jones was the driving force behind has long been praised and lauded for being the driving force behind the increased value of NFL franchises. During his time as owner, the Cowboys have won three Super Bowls, and ten Division Titles.

2017 Hall of Fame class being introduced at Super Bowl LI in Houston and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is booed, but adds a wink: pic.twitter.com/ItGmLt1TML — Brandon George (@DMN_George) February 5, 2017

Via WFAA

