Investigation Shows ‘A Dog’s Purpose’ Video Was Edited to Mislead Public

That controversial video from the set of A Dog’s Purpose was doctored to mislead the public, so says a investigation into the incident.

Last month TMZ posted the clip, which showed a German Shepard forced into a pool of water. That sparked outrage and protests from PETA. But after examining the video, the American Humane organization said it “was deliberately edited for the purpose of misleading the public and stoking outrage. In fact, the two scenes shown in the edited video were filmed at different times.”

American Humane also said the filmmakers did not mistreat any animals on set.

The film, starring Dennis Quaid, has made $32.9 million in its first 10 days of release.