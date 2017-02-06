Daughter Steals Spotlight During Post-Game Super Bowl Press Conference

February 6, 2017 11:38 AM
Filed Under: "Daughter", 2017 Super Bowl, Martellus Bennett, New England Patriots, Riley Curry, Super Bowl

On Sunday, New England Patriots won the Super Bowl 51 in an impressive overtime comeback. However, one little girl was determined to steal the show. During the post-game press conference when everyone is ready to hear the players’ and coaches’ thoughts there was one fan who was itching to share her’s. At one point, Patriots’ tight end Martellus Bennett stepped up to the press conference podium with his daughter to explain what his thoughts were when the team was initially down by 25 points when his daughter decided to steal the spotlight and pull a Riley Curry on everyone. Being a screaming fan for three hours can be exhausting so when you get a chance to speak you share whatever is on your mind with the world. In this case, Bennett’s daughter had a lot to tell the world. Yes, her dad just won the Super Bowl but the world really needed to know about their dog Wendy. It was crucial she let the world know.

We’ll add this moment to a running list of moments professional athletes’ children have stolen the show in post-game conferences.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live