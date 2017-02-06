88 Year Old North Texas Woman Goes Back To High School To Receive Honorary Diploma

88 year old Frankie Sprabary achieved something that took her 71 years to get.

The Lewisville resident was awarded today Feb. 6, 2017 with an honorary high school diploma. She was unable to complete her senior year due to an unfortunate accident caused by a drunk driver hitting the car she and her future husband were in while driving back from a movie in Denton.

“Knocked my shoes off. I was crippled, couldn’t walk,” said Sprabary. Bed-ridden for months, she could not finish her last semester in 1946.

After marrying her husband he joined the Air Force which caused them to move around quite a bit. “As I continued to go grow and learn, travel and raise my family, I began to feel the loss,” said Sprabary.

“For years I’ve dreamed I was back in school studying for my exams and getting ready to graduate,” she added.

Lewisville ISD found out about her situation and organized a proper graduation with full honors.

“Today is about never giving up,” remarked Principal Jeffrey Kajs.

At the ceremony, she stated that you shouldn’t look back on mistakes and keep moving forward.