Scientists Finally Understand Why Whales Leap into the Air

February 5, 2017 12:17 PM
Australian scientists have spent more than 200 hours observing humpback whales migrating to the Antarctica to understand why they leap into the air.

Turns out, breaching (the behavior is called) plays a part in communication process and occurs more often when groups of whales split apart from each other or when they are trying to come together. This is how whales stick together during migration season. Tail slapping and slamming their giant bodies in the water acts like a drum, carrying sounds waves great distances, according to University of Queensland marine biologist Ailbhe Kavanagh who conducted the study.

This isn’t the only way whales communicate, according to whale-world.com they’ve be known that they use low-frequency moans, grunts, and higher-frequency cries to navigate, search for food and even chat with each other.

I guess they was some science behind Dory in Finding Nemo after all.

