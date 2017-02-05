Pope Francis Will Have A Super Bowl Message

Pope Francis has recorded a video message that is confirmed to play either just before or during the first quarter of the Super Bowl game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots.

The message has been confirmed by a Vatican spokesperson and will play on the screen at the NRG stadium in Huston.

In his message the Pope will say that he hopes this year’s Super Bowl will be a, “a sign of peace, friendship and solidarity for the world.”

This is not the first time Pope Francis has spoken of sport’s significance to bring about social change. He recently took to twitter during the Olympics and the Soccer World Cup.

Via NBC DFW