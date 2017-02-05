Kristen Stewart Accidentally Curses During SNL Monologue

Last night Kristen Stewart hosted SNL for the first time.

She opened her monologue by commenting on Tweets that Donald trump made about her and her relationship with Robert Pattinson back in 2012. “I’m a little nervous to be hosting because I know that the president’s probably watching, and I don’t think he likes me that much,” Stewart said wearing a black dress with a mesh skirt. “Here’s how I know. Four years ago, I was dating this guy named Rob — Robert (Pattinson) — and we broke up and then we got back together and for some reason it made Donald Trump go insane.”

Aidy Bryant and Kate McKinnon then joined her on stage for the rest of her monologue. As Stewart made her closing statements she let slip the F bomb. “We’ve got a great show and I totally care that I’m here ’cause it’s the coolest f***ing thing that I’ve… Oop!” she covered her mouth as soon as she caught her self. “Oh my god, and I’m sorry, and (musical guest) Alessia Cara is also here. And I’ll never come back,”

Hopefully they let her back on to host another time.