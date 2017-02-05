Endangered Giant Otter being Moved to Different Zoo

Diego Junior, a rare South American giant otter has been moved to a new location all for love.

In order to help repopulate the dwindling species, Diego is being moved to the Chester zoo in England where officials have perfectly matched them with their female giant otter, Icana. According to Tim Rowlands, the curator of mammals said “Diego Junior has settled in very, very quickly and he and Icana have already hit it off.” There are less than 5,000 giant otters left remaining in the wild, according to the zoo, making them critically endangered in their native South America home.

who knew the otter population was declining? Only time will tell how long this Otter love will last.