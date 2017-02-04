VIDEO: Meet Pooh The Bionic Cat

Pooh, an adorable black-and-white house cat who lives in Bulgaria, survived a horrible accident (most likely hit by a train) that left his two hind legs severed. Because of veterinary surgeon Vladislav Zlatinov’s expertise, Pooh is now able to walk again: with a pair of prosthetic legs.

Most of us have seen videos of injured dogs and cats with “wheeled” hind legs, but Dr. Zlatinov decided to go the extra mile and give Pooh custom-built implanted titanium hind legs: because no commercial implants were available. The legs are connected to an external prostheses that can be changed just like shoes.

After recovering for six weeks, Pooh seems to be doing just fine with his new appendages (watch the video above!). Pooh even tries to keep them clean!

The surgery was carried out in Europe, and had only been done in Britain.

