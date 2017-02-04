Fan-Made Live-Action ‘Darth Vader VS Buzz Lightyear’ Is Out Of This World

February 4, 2017 11:19 AM
Filed Under: Buzz Lightyear, Darth Vader, Fan-Made, live action

There’s a good reason why this video has gone viral.  It’s pretty freakin’ amazing!

The premise is simple: it’s a knock-down drag-out fight between Darth Vader and Buzz Lightyear (with a special appearance at the end).  But this is no cheesy amateur animated film.  This has some truly eye-popping visual effects!

Watch it above.

And may the Force be with you to infinity and beyond.

