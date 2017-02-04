Dallas Cowboys’ Jason Garrett Wins NFL Coach of the Year; Jerry Jones – Hall of Fame Inductee

February 4, 2017 8:50 PM
Filed Under: 2016, best, Coach, Cowboys, Dallas, Jason Garrett, NFL, top

Although the Dallas Cowboys won’t be playing in the Super Bowl this year, there is no denying an unbelievably impressive season. Head coach Jason Garrett topped everyone’s “Wow” list.

Garrett took inexperience in two of the most important positions on the field, dealt with injury after injury and still managed to hold a 13-3 season. It’s for this reason he took top NFL honors, by being named 2016 Head Coach of the Year.

Following Tony Romo’s injury in August, everyone conculded the Cowboys’ season would be a total loss. Coach Garrett rallied an entire buy-in from all 53 men standing behind rookies Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott and launched the team into a franchise record of 11 straight wins.

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

(Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Cowboys also took home a few more honors tonight: Offensive Rookie of the Year – Dak Prescott, Player of the Year – Ezekiel Elliott, Offensive Line of the Year – Dallas Cowboys and Hall of Fame Inductee – Jerry Jones.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live