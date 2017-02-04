10 Year Anniversary of Prince’ Super Bowl Halftime Show

Super Bowl XLI you may remember it as the first championship win for Peyton Manning, but for everyone else – it’s regarded as the greatest halftime performance in history. 10 years ago today in Miami Florida, Prince opened the sky and delivered a performance that God himself, would be proud of.

The Purple Majesty performed a 12-minute show featuring a dancing marching band, stiletto heeled ladies, covers of Tina Turner, Bob Dylan, along with Queen and even the Foo Fighters – but it was his ending that left the world in awe a rousing rendition of “Purple Rain” in the pouring rain.

Before halftime, as the wind howled and a torrential downpour threatened the show, producers asked Prince if he wanted to proceed with the scheduled performance and he responded “Can you make it rain harder?”