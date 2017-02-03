Were Winona Ryder’s Crazy SAG Faces Caused By Floating Pizza?

February 3, 2017 8:23 AM By JT
Filed Under: Floating Pizza, SAG Awards, Stranger Things, Winona Ryder

The SAG Awards happened this past Sunday night, yet everyone is still talking about the strange faces Winona Ryder was making when Stranger Things won a big award.

Someone on the internet took the video to the next level: they superimposed a slice of pizza flying around Winona’s head to match her movements (watch it above)!

Makes us want to order out some Papa Murphy’s…

Follow Jack on FacebookTwitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live