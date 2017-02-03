U.S. Airlines Least Likely To Lose Your Luggage

Worried about if you’re luggage will safely get to the same destination as you the next time you fly? Well here is a short list of airlines that are the least likely to lose your belongings.

The major U.S. airline that is least likely to lose your stuff is is Delta with a rating of 0.21 percent. After that United Airlines came in second with a 0.32 percentage rate.

Hawaiian Airlines came in first among regional carriers, only misplacing bags 0.24 percent of the time and Alaska Airlines came in a very close second to them with a baggage loss rate of 0.26 percent.

In the low-cost carrier airline category Virgin America and JetBlue outperformed the others maintaining the lowest rates of baggage loss among all U.S. carriers: 0.09 percent Virgin America and 0.18 percent JetBlue.