Texas Family Finds Rattlesnake In Toilet & 23 More Underneath Their House

That’s a lot of snakes.

A family in Abilene (a few hours west of DFW) got an unwelcome surprise when their young son, Isac McFadden, got up to use the bathroom the other morning. Peeking its head out of his toilet was a huge rattlesnake. Isac’s mother quickly killed the reptile with a shovel.

But that was only the beginning.

After they made a panicked call to Big Country Snake Removal, owner Nathan Hawkins showed up to the McFadden’s house and did some snooping around. Not only did he find a den of 13 western diamondback rattlesnakes huddled in a corner of their old storm cellar, he discovered another 10 (including 5 baby rattlesnakes) under a piece of sheet metal. Yes…a total of 24 rattlesnakes.

Apparently, western diamondback rattlesnakes are communal animals in cooler months: and like to live together in dens.

So you might want to look twice before you take a seat on that toilet in the morning!

Source: CBS News

