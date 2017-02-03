Michael Bublé Announces His 3-Year-Old Son Is “Progressing Well” Through His Cancer Treatments

It’s been a tough few months for Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato after their 3-year-old son, Noah, was diagnosed with cancer back in November.

However today the family released some good news through Michael’s Facebook Page.

“We are so grateful to report that our son Noah has been progressing well during his treatment and the doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy,” Michael stated in the release.

When the news of his son’s illness was first announced Michael also announced that he would be taking time off turning to be with his family during the four month chemo process.

Since there has been an outpouring of love and support from his fans, and the support has helped the family get through this trying time.

“We’d like to thank the thousands of people that have sent their prayers and good wishes to us. As we continue this journey we are greatly comforted by your support and love,” Michael added in the Facebook release.

We wish Noah a speedy recovery. You can read the complete Facebook release below.