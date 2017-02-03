Watch James Corden and Adam Lambert Face Off Over Queen Frontman Job

By Hayden Wright

For the last several years, Adam Lambert has faithfully stepped into Freddie Mercury’s shoes as Queen’s replacement singer. Naturally, Mercury can never really be replaced — but James Corden would like to try! On The Late Late Show, the CBS host faced off with Lambert in an effort to steal his gig. Queen are scheduled to tour with the former American Idol contestant this year, so the sing-off had high stakes.

“In my head growing up I always thought I’d make a great frontman for Queen,” Corden announced.

In the frontman battle, Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor supported Corden and Lambert’s vocal performances to decide (reality show style) who’s most qualified to sing their catalog. Corden’s “Don’t Stop Me Now” didn’t compare to Lambert’s “We Will Rock You,” but they reconciled with a duet of “We Are the Champions.”

Watch Corden chase his lifelong ambition here: