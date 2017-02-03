Einstein Plays Lady Gaga in National Geographic’s First Super Bowl Ad Ever

Turns out besides discovering the theory of Relativity, Einstein could also play a mean cover of Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance”. In National Geographic’s first-ever Super Bowl ad the cable network is promoting their upcoming show Genius, which is a series chronicling how Einstein became to be one of the greatest scientist of all time. The series stars Einstein and Emily Watson (Theory of Everything) as Elsa Einstein and Geoffrey Rush (Pirates of the Carribean, Shine).

The simple use of Lady Gaga’s music in the ad is nothing short of marketing genius as it tapes into the star’s highly anticipated halftime performance. Given this series is comprised of a well known cast from feature films, it comes as no surprise that National Geographic is making strides with their marketing on this. This will also be executive producer Ron Howard’s first time directing a prime-time TV series. The first season will be based on Walter Isaacson’s acclaimed book Einstein: His Life and Universe.