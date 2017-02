Yes, you read that correctly. Bill Nye the Science Guy. The famed scientist made his fashion debut for designer Nick Graham at this year’s New York Fashion Week and absolutely killed it. Alongside the scientist was also astronaut Buzz Aldrin. Of course, the internet had much to say about this because science never looked cooler.

Plz tell me I am not the only person with the hots for @BillNye in his NYFW debut. pic.twitter.com/6tTQMh4coj — Sarah Ware (@SarahJWare) February 2, 2017

@BillNye how does one get a Bill Nye autographed bow tie? #askingforafriend #thatfriendisme — erin alyce (@herooine) February 2, 2017