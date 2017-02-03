Ben & Jerry’s New Ice Cream Creation Is A Slice Of Heaven

February 3, 2017 6:00 AM By JT
So much for that “losing weight” New Year’s Resolution.

As you can see below in one of their recent tweets, Ben & Jerry’s has introduced Ben & Jerry’s Pint Slices!  They’re essentially individually-wrapped ice cream slices: imagine taking the solid ice cream out of the pint…slicing it up…and dipping it in chocolate.  Pretty much like a Klondike bar: but with Ben & Jerry’s ice cream.

The flavors: Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Chocolate Fudge Brownie, Vanilla Peanut Butter Cup and Americone Dream.

YUM!

Oh…and if Ben & Jerry’s Pint Slices aren’t your thing, how about some alcohol-infused Urban Bourbon ice cream (burnt caramel ice cream base loaded with almonds, fudge flakes and bourbon caramel swirls)?  It’s Ben & Jerry’s latest and greatest flavor: and features their own bourbon recipe (which is apparently wicked sweet).

