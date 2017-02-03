A New Study Says Camping Makes You Sleep Better

It’s called circadian rhythm: and most of ours is screwed up.

That’s what a new study in Current Biology has to say: and that there’s a way to get your sleep patterns back to where they need to be.

Camping.

In a nutshell: for the longest time, our bodies have been used to being powered by the sun. When the sun goes down, our melatonin (also known as “the sleep hormone”) goes up…and when the sun comes up, our melatonin goes down. Because most of us are spending less and less time in natural light…and more time in front of the light of our smartphones, computers and televisions…our “circadian rhythm” is off.

In a recent study done by the University of Colorado, they found that camping (because of its time in nature, and exposure to natural light) could restore the out-of-balance circadian rhythm. Think of it as winding your body’s internal watch.

If you can’t pack up and hit the wilderness, The Australian Centre for Sleep Education suggests these tips to help you sleep better:

Find a way to relax: including making your bedroom’s light, noise and temperature comfortable.

Don’t have any caffeine, spicy food or high sugar 3-4 hours before bedtime.

1 hour before bedtime: don’t watch TV, play computer games or get on your smartphone.

Do all of your eating about 2-3 hours before bed: digesting your food helps sleeping.

Stick to regular bedtimes and rise times.

Don’t exercise about one hour before bed: it will raise your body temperature.

Source (and extensive details): The Sydney Morning Herald

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.