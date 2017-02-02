Wildfires in Oklahoma Causing Haze Across North Texas

February 2, 2017 5:27 PM
The state of Oklahoma is officially under a national fire advisory.

A grass fire in southeastern Oklahoma is causing a haze to spread through out North Texas.  The fire started early Wednesday Feb. 2, 2017 and has already scorched about 9,000 acres in Haskell County and still growing.  The north wind is what has been blowing the smoke towards Texas.

Many of the fire departments in DFW said they got calls about there being a  strong smell of smoke in the air.  The haze was reported being seen as far away as Terrell, which is east of Dallas and more than 200 miles from the fire.

