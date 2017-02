Happy Groundhog Day in case you didn’t already know.

In honor of Groundhog day the guys from CineFix have re-cut the Edge of tomorrow with the audio from Bill Murray’s 1993 classic Groundhog day and made a whole new trailer out of it. They even slipped in a clip from Top Gun. For those who haven’t seen Edge of tomorrow, it stars Tom Cruise as he relives the same day on a futuristic battlefield over and over again. Sound a little familiar? Check out the video below.