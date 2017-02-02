The Original Girl Scout Cookie recipe is Here

In honor of the 100th anniversary of the Girl Scout cookie we are posting the original recipe, which just happens to be extremely easy. The first sale of these famous cookies goes back to 1917 and were hand made and packaged by the Mistletoe Troop in Muskogee, Oklahoma. They baked cookies and sold for a mere 25 cents at a local high school as part of a service project. The original recipe makes about 6 or 7 dozen at a time.

Original Girl Scout Cookies

Courtesy of Girl Scouts of the USA

1 cup butter 1 cup sugar 2 tbsp. milk 2 eggs, beaten 1 tsp. vanilla 2 cups flour 2 tsp. baking powder

1. Cream butter and sugar; add well-beaten eggs, then milk, flavoring, flour and baking powder. Roll thin and bake in quick oven. (Sprinkle sugar on top.)

Modern-day tips (not part of the original recipe): Refrigerate batter for at least one hour before rolling and cutting cookies. Bake in a quick oven (375°) for approximately 8 to 10 minutes or until the edges begin to brown.

Make your own today, or buy them now while they’re still on sale.