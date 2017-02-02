Luxury Candy Boutique Sugarfina Opening First Shop In Dallas

Sugarfina is often described as the “Tiffany’s of Candy,” and it is finally making its way to Dallas. While an exact date is unknown, the shop will definitely open in Northpark Center before Valentine’s Day.

Sugarfina stores feature more than 150 gourmet candies from around the world, many of which are exclusive to Sugarfina themselves. Shoppers create their own candy gift boxes from a wall of candies that include chocolates, caramels, gummies, jellies, marshmallows, hard candies, and licorice. Candy consultants will also be on hand to assist customers in finding the perfect candies that caters to their taste profiles, and will even offer free samples.

Sugarfina started as an online shop, and opened its first retail location in Beverly Hills in 2013., and now have 24 locations across the country. You can purchase Sugarfina products at Market, the boutique at Highland Park Village, but if you’d rather get the full experience and help from a candy consultant, you won’t have to wait long!

Via Culture Map

