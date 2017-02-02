Jerry Jones Makes His Claim To Be Our Next President If He Can Make “Romo Situation Work”

Even before the Cowboys’ season unceremoniously ended earlier this year, next year’s quarterback conundrum was on everybody’s mind. With the rise of Dak Prescott, it looks like Tony Romo has thrown his last pass as a Cowboy.

When the season ended, owner and general manager Jerry Jones vowed to take some time off from the quarterback controversy, but that vow only appears to have lasted a few weeks. In an interview, Jones talked about the Dak/Romo controversy, and if he can somehow come up a solution that is comfortable for all parties concerned, he should be the next President of the United States.

While he didn’t divulge how he would be able to come up with some sort of solution everyone would be happy with, he did praise both of his QBs, describing how the organization felt heading into their game with the Packers, and their All Pro QB Aaron Rodgers. “I really thought that we had the best quarterback personnel even with all the due respect to Rodgers. We had two quarterbacks who were capable, in my mind, of playing at a level that could get us to the Super Bowl. In case you had an injury or just your depth at that position. And I felt that we had from about the sixth game on last year, a superior position at quarterback because if Dak got nicked up, we knew we had a hot hand.”

Jones is currently up for a spot in the National Football Hall of Fame, with the official announcement of inductees coming before the Super Bowl.

