Here’s How To Filter Annoying Posts On Facebook News Feed

If you’re tired of your friends political talk filling up your news feed, don’t worry, you are not alone. Facebook is best when it’s used for cute animal posts anyway, right?

If you want to get rid of those annoying political posts, in fact any posts made about a certain subject or topic, Facebook has made it really easy to filter all those posts and clean up your news feed to only what you want to see.

First thing is to install the Social Fixer app:

After it is installed, it should turn on and appear in the upper right section of your Facebook page. From there, you can make your way into Social Fixer Settings, and then into Filters, where you can select a myriad of topics that you want to block from your News Feed, including any and all political talk.

Watch this handy video below detailing exactly how to do it.

Via GottaBeMobile

