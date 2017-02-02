German Man Claims Dog is Really a Sheep to Avoid Paying Taxes

A man from Rostock Germany claimed that his dog was indeed a sheep in order to avoid paying a “dog tax”.

In Germany, they take paying your taxes very seriously. apparently all dog owners must pay a dog tax and receive a tag showing that the licenses has been paid. That was not the case on Wednesday when the gentleman in question was walking his dog and was asked where his tags were, the man said it was a sheep and did not require a tag. The man who questioned him contacted the police and they showed up at his front door the next day. When local law enforcement arrived at the gentleman house he said the same thing that it was a sheep. After that statement the officers contacted a local veterinarian to officially confirm that it is a dog. The dog owner will now have to pay a fine, and tax evasion lawsuit.

The dog causing all this trouble is a Spanish Water Dog. I guess the dog kind of resembles a sheep?