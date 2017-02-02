Construction To Redevelop Valley View Mall Looking To Begin In Next Couple Of Months

Valley View Mall has stood in Dallas for 44 years. Unfortunately, it stands mostly vacant now, and the location will soon make way for a brand new development district called Dallas Midtown.

Builders hope to begin construction during the coming months, with Scott Beck of Beck Ventures saying “The Macy’s building will start coming down in the next three weeks and the rest of the buildings will start coming down after that. We are going to start taking down the mall before this summer,” he told a crowd gathered Tuesday night at a meeting of the North Dallas Chamber of Commerce.

Beck Ventures controls 70 of the 400 acres of the Valley View project, and have plans to construct a 250-room hotel, a new fitness enter, an eight screen movie theater, as well as an apartment community. Beck also has a vision of placing a large park in the center of the project, working with the city, landowners, and private donors to get the park built.

Beck explains the goal of the project is to attract business that would otherwise head a little more north into Plano and Frisco. He continued at the meeting with the Chamber of Commerce, “How do you put a big catcher’s mitt up at 635 and catch all that business? It’s about a $2.5 billion project with 17 city blocks and over $50 million of infrastructure we have to put in place.

Via Dallas News

