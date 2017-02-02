Arlington Officials Test New Self Driving Cars

Today some of the folks in Arlington got to ride in an autonomous driving car.

The Arlington entertainment district has been chosen to be the test site for all of north Texas. The purpose of these driver-less cars is so they can shuttle from parking lots to venues. According to CBS 11 Paul Brubaker, CEO for ATI, said the point of today is to show the public how safe these vehicles are. “The purpose of the vehicle is to avoid situations like that in the first place,” he said. This vehicle is computer driven and computers don’t drink and drive, they don’t text and drive, they don’t fall asleep and they don’t get fatigued.” Even Arlinton mayor Jeff Williams seems to think these cars are useful. “If you think about our entertainment district, that brings 14 million people here into our city, and then our major shopping areas to the south, I think we’re a great place to try out this technology.”

Next time you go to a Cowboy or Ranger game you could be picked up by an autonomous car.

For the full story check out the link. http://cbsloc.al/2k0bm5W