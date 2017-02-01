Woman Sues Hatchimals After Daughter’s Toy Doesn’t Hatch

The hottest toy this past holiday season was “Hatchimals.” They start out as an egg, but with a user’s loving touch will eventually hatch themselves and become this cute, furry creature for your child to play with and cherish for a few months.

Well, a California mother is suing Hatchimals, because even though her daughter applied a loving touch, the egg just would not hatch. In the lawsuit, Jodie Hejduk says she paid upwards of $50 for the toy, and her daughter was “delighted” to receive it on her birthday, but was soon “dismayed” after it failed to hatch.

Hejduk and her lawyer Mark Geragos believe hundreds of thousands children were effected by this travesty, and these defective products deprived children of “the key attraction of the toy: the hatching.” Geragos told the Daily News, “Instead of being called Hatchimals, these should be called Bait-and-Switchables.”

Damages could potentially be upwards of billions of dollars. Hatchimals parent company Spin Master acknowledged online that some customers have “encountered challenges,” and posted a statement online that read “We are 100% committed to bringing the magic of Hatchimals to all of our consumers. To ensure all queries receive a timely response, we have increased the number of Consumer Care representatives, extended our hours, and increased the capacity for callers in the queue to help prevent calls dropped due to the holiday volume.”

Via NY Daily News

