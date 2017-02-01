Turns out Doing Yoga With a Goat on Your Back Is Surprisingly Zen

This already sounds crazy, right? If you’re already thinking this is another fitness gimmick or trend just hear us out. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, animals can decrease cholesterol levels, triglyceride levels, blood pressure, and create opportunities for socialization, which make them perfect companions for yoga. And animal therapy is no different for AZ Goat Yoga and goat farmer, April Gould, who is known for her appearance on America Ninja Warrior as the “Goat Whisperer” in 2015 and 2016. Gould, a yogi, decided to create a very special blend of exercise with pet therapy. In a recent interview with Glamour, psychologist Denise Tordella mentioned, “Even just petting an animal can induce an automatic relaxation response that results in the release of serotonin, prolactin, and oxytocin, which are hormones that play a role in elevating mood.”

A Glamour contributor decided to test the benefits of this experience an went to AZ Goat Yoga for a session. There, she was warned that the animals might start to jump on participants’ backs or shoulders, and that they did. It was surprisingly painless, too. Whether you prefer a goat on your back during yoga or just simply petting one after a long session, we’re sure this is a form of exercise any animal lover might appreciate.