This Is Possibly the Best Name in the History of College Football

February 1, 2017 2:56 PM
Filed Under: college football, Football, Funny, Illinois State, Kobe Buffalomeat, National Signing Day

Today is National Signing Day, when college football teams finally announce their signed recruit and there’s already one player who’s won this entire day. Kobe Buffalomeat, meet Internet. Internet, meet Kobe Buffalomeat. That’s right. There’s no errors here. This kid’s name is really Kobe Buffalomeat. Shut it down because this is the BEST name in the history of college football. Buffalomeat (had to), is Illinois State’s newest OL. Standing at six-foot-seven and 285 pounds, this kid’s got quite a future ahead of him. Partially credit to his name definitely.

Of course, we had to pick our favorite reactions from the internet on this:

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live