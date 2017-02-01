This Is Possibly the Best Name in the History of College Football

Today is National Signing Day, when college football teams finally announce their signed recruit and there’s already one player who’s won this entire day. Kobe Buffalomeat, meet Internet. Internet, meet Kobe Buffalomeat. That’s right. There’s no errors here. This kid’s name is really Kobe Buffalomeat. Shut it down because this is the BEST name in the history of college football. Buffalomeat (had to), is Illinois State’s newest OL. Standing at six-foot-seven and 285 pounds, this kid’s got quite a future ahead of him. Partially credit to his name definitely.

Of course, we had to pick our favorite reactions from the internet on this:

Lawrence, Kansas 6'7" OL Kobe Buffalomeat (@buffalomeat10) joins a stacked class up front for the 'Birds #RedbirdNSD17 pic.twitter.com/ng9IhUtZoU — Illinois State FB (@RedbirdFB) February 1, 2017

@RedbirdFB @buffalomeat10 Any word on Ron Pizzadough starting this year? — DiGiorno Pizza (@DiGiornoPizza) February 1, 2017