Think You Could Be Rob Lowe’s Assistant? He Is Hiring

Think you’re assistant material? Ready for the challenges of taking care of a movie/TV celebrity?

Rob Lowe (FOX’s The Grinder, Parks and Recreation, Brothers & Sisters, The West Wing) is hiring a personal assistant, and according to TMZ, he posted these and other requirements on a personal assistants website:

Ensure the CLIENT [Rob] is fed and has coffee throughout the day

Schedule haircuts every episode for the CLIENT

Willing to travel on location as requested and serve as the CLIENT’S body man

Ensure that the CLIENT HAS A DINNER PLAN IF ARRIVING HOME LATER THAN 8 PM in the evening

Make sure you let Estate staff know if the CLIENT wants a Jacuzzi turned on or a massage ordered for his arrival

Able to lift up to 25 pounds as required to support THE CLIENT

Never assume anything

The gig pays $70,000 per year, plus benefits.

Seems a little on the low-end, taking into consideration personal assistants are often on-call 24/7. Who knows! Experienced persons may be able to negotiate for a higher salary.