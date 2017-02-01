Think You Could Be Rob Lowe’s Assistant? He Is Hiring

February 1, 2017 9:48 AM
Think you’re assistant material? Ready for the challenges of taking care of a movie/TV celebrity?

Rob Lowe (FOX’s The Grinder, Parks and Recreation, Brothers & Sisters, The West Wing) is hiring a personal assistant, and according to TMZ, he posted these and other requirements on a personal assistants website:

  • Ensure the CLIENT [Rob] is fed and has coffee throughout the day
  • Schedule haircuts every episode for the CLIENT
  • Willing to travel on location as requested and serve as the CLIENT’S body man
  • Ensure that the CLIENT HAS A DINNER PLAN IF ARRIVING HOME LATER THAN 8 PM in the evening
  • Make sure you let Estate staff know if the CLIENT wants a Jacuzzi turned on or a massage ordered for his arrival
  • Able to lift up to 25 pounds as required to support THE CLIENT
  • Never assume anything

The gig pays $70,000 per year, plus benefits.

Seems a little on the low-end, taking into consideration personal assistants are often on-call 24/7. Who knows! Experienced persons may be able to negotiate for a higher salary.

 

