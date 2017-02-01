Think You Could Be Rob Lowe’s Assistant? He Is Hiring

Think you’re assistant material? Ready for the challenges of taking care of a movie/TV celebrity?
Rob Lowe (FOX’s The Grinder, Parks and Recreation, Brothers & Sisters, The West Wing) is hiring a personal assistant, and according to TMZ, he posted these and other requirements on a personal assistants website:
- Ensure the CLIENT [Rob] is fed and has coffee throughout the day
- Schedule haircuts every episode for the CLIENT
- Willing to travel on location as requested and serve as the CLIENT’S body man
- Ensure that the CLIENT HAS A DINNER PLAN IF ARRIVING HOME LATER THAN 8 PM in the evening
- Make sure you let Estate staff know if the CLIENT wants a Jacuzzi turned on or a massage ordered for his arrival
- Able to lift up to 25 pounds as required to support THE CLIENT
- Never assume anything
The gig pays $70,000 per year, plus benefits.
Seems a little on the low-end, taking into consideration personal assistants are often on-call 24/7. Who knows! Experienced persons may be able to negotiate for a higher salary.