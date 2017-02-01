Simple Food Ideas For Your Super Bowl LI Party This Weekend!

Super Bowl weekend is here! And sure our Cowboys didn’t make it to the Big Game, but that doens’t mean we can’t party, and by party we mean pig out.

Hhere are a few ideas to make this Sunday’s game become a major party for you and your guests.

DRINKS

Shiner Bock – The Super Bowl this year is here in Texas, so why not enjoy the big game while sipping on a little something brewed here in the Lone Star State?

Margarita – It one of the most popular mixed drinks in America. You can have them chilled or frozen but the end result is all the same, refreshing and delicious.

APPETIZERS

Tuscan Spinach & Artichoke Dip – There is no such thing as a proper Super Bowl LI party without some delicious dip. Cream Cheese, Sour Cream, and Spinach seems like the perfect way to go. Serve it with chips, or ever better, with delicious baked bread!

Buffalo Wings – This simple and fail-proof. It is rare to disappoint when you provide a platter of buffalo wings, celery, and ranch. It does not matter if you get a couple of frozen bags from your nearest store or if you make them yourself, wings equal a TOUCHDOWN of flavor!

Main Course

Pulled Pork Sandwiches – This has TEXAS written all over it and we love it. Pulled pork sandwiches can be prepared on the crock-pot and are easy to serve. Not only is this dish tasty and easy to make, BUT it will feed an army!

Grilled Fajitas, Chicken, and Burger Patties – Nothing says traditional football party more than firing up the BBQ pit and grilling some delicious goodies. Carne Asada (Fajitas), Chicken and some burger patties will surely get the job done.



Dessert

Strawberry Footballs – Enjoy sweet and delicious chocolate covered strawberries themed for the big game. They are easy to make and even easier to enjoy.



Enjoy!