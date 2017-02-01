Robert Englund Returns as Freddy Krueger for New Nightmare on Elm Street Documentary

The horror icon returns in a New documentary “Nightmares In the Makeup Chair”

The film will take fans behind the scenes and into the make up room with Robert Englund and make up artist Robert Kurtzman as they tell stories about their time with Wes Craven and creating the legendary Freddy Krueger. Englund made a statement about the film.

“Nightmares In the Makeup Chair is my love letter to the Nightmare on Elm Street series and to practical makeup. I’ve always been in awe of the multi-talented makeup effects artists. From sketching to sculpting, they realize the design. Then to the fine precision of the molding and the manufacturing of the makeup appliances which are nearly paper thin. And then, the application process where I sit in the makeup chair and I become their living canvas as they glue me in and paint the appliances. This documentary not only captures their talent, but I think it might inspire a new generation of practical effects artists. I was happy to become Freddy once again to share the makeup process with the fans.”

Down below is the trailer for the upcoming documentary, the film has not officially been given a theatrical or DVD release date yet.