Panther Island’s Allergeez Ale Will Be Your Favorite Cure For Allergies

February 1, 2017 9:00 AM By JT
Filed Under: allergeez, allergies, Beer, DFW, Fort Worth, honey, local, panther island

If you aren’t constantly rubbing your itchy eyes or tearing through a box of tissues, you certainly know someone who is.  Rather than trying the various same ol’ home remedies to cure your sniffles, try Panther Island Brewing’s Allergeez ale.

Allergeez is made with a locally grown honey that is purported to help aid with allergies, along with rose hips and chamomile flowers, and even won a silver medal at the Great American Beer Festival in 2015.  It’s often compared to Revolver’s Blood & Honey, and is described as “an unfiltered wheat ale that’s medium bodied but still easy to drink. Its citrus characteristics shine, while honey is still the main attraction.”

Via DFW.com

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live