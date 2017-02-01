Nicolas Cage Crashed a Nicolas Cage Convention

Over the weekend the annual Nic Cage movie marathon (Caged) took place at the Alamo Draft House in Austin with a very special guest, Nic Cage himself.

Alamo Drafthouse film programmer Greg MacLennan has held this movie marathon 3 years in a row and has been trying to get Cage himself to come out according to entertainment weekly. This year turned out to be the year that the actor showed up. Cage surprised everyone in attendance, “I’m thrilled to say I made it to C4GED,” Cage said. “I’ve been trying to get here before, never happened, but I was always very touched that this was occurring here in Austin.” He then selected the five films that would play, “Bangkok Dangerous,” “Joe,” “Bringing Out the Dead,” “Army of One” and “Lord of War”. Right before the marathon started Cage recited Edgar Allen Poe’s “A Tale-Tell heart” and gave a 45 minute Q&A.

According to Alamo Draft House, this will be the last year for the Nic Cage movie marathon. How can you top the man himself right?

Below is Nic Cage reading Edgar Allen Poe’s “A Tale- Tell heart”