More Than 33% Of Americans Have Dropped Their 2017 New Year’s Resolution

February 1, 2017 3:53 PM
The first day of February not only means rent is due, but it marks the end of when many Americans New Year’s resolution.

According to Market Watch, the most common broken resolution… is exercise!

Currently, Americans average $58 per month in gym fees, most only attend 4.3 times per month (paying an average of $17 per visit) and 67% don’t use their membership!

Gyms count on that to continue, because if everyone who had a gym membership attended regularly, gyms would be full, and customers would lose patience, waiting their turn.

Are you still sticking to a New Year’s Resolution? If so, what is it?

