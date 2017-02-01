Lawsuit Alleges Johnny Depp In Financial Crisis Due To “Ultra-Extravagant” Lifestyle

Earlier this month, actor Johnny Depp sued his former business team at The Management Group (TMG) for $25 million for fraud, claiming that as “a result of years of gross mismanagement and sometimes outright fraud, Mr. Depp lost tens of millions of dollars and has been forced to dispose of significant assets to pay for TMG’s self-dealing and gross misconduct.”

Yesterday, TMG fired back, saying that Depp’s financial woes are a result of Depp living an “ultra-extravagant lifestyle that often knowingly cost Depp in excess of $2 million per month to maintain, which he simply could not afford.” TMG’s lawyers claim that his former managers repeatedly warned Depp of his spending, and even advised him to get a pre-nup before his marriage to Amber Heard, which ended up costing him $7 million in a settlement after their separation.

TMG’s lawsuit alleges that Depp’s incredible overspending included:

Over $75 million on 14 residences, including a 45-acre chateau in the South of France, a chain of islands in the Bahamas, multiple houses in Hollywood, several penthouse lofts in downtown Los Angeles and a horse farm in Kentucky.

$18 million to “acquire and renovate a 150 foot luxury yacht.”

Millions more buying and maintaining 45 luxury vehicles.

$30,000 per month on expensive wines flown from all over the world.

$3 million to blast the ashes of Hunter S. Thompson out of a custom-made cannon in Aspen, Colorado.

Tens of millions on “a massive and extremely expensive art collection,” including “world class jewelry,” about 70 collectible guitars and over 200 works by artists such as Warhol, Klimt, Basquiat, and Modigliani.

Millions on collectibles and memorabilia involving icons such as Marilyn Monroe, John Dillinger and Marlon Brando. The collection is so extensive it fills “12 storage facilities” and cost over $1 million just to archive.

$300,000 per month on 40 full-time employees.

$150,000 per month on full-time security guards that protect him and his family “24/7, 365 days a year” wherever they go.

$200,000 per month on private planes.

$10 million over the years on supporting various friends and family, including $4 million invested into a failed music label run by a friend.

Depp is asking for a temporary restraining order and permanent injunction which would prevent TMG from foreclosing on his home, and TMG maintains that “Depp alone was solely responsible for his extravagant spending. Over 17 years, The Management Group (TMG) did everything possible to protect the actor from himself.”

Via People

