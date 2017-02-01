Cool Dad Obama Was Spotted While on Vacation and the Internet Is Losing It

Former President Barack Obama and Michelle were spotted in taking well-deserved and much needed vacation post-presidency in the British Virgin Islands. Pictures and video surfaced earlier on Wednesday of cool dad Barack Obama wearing a backwards hat while walking to the beach, also sporting short shorts and flip flops. The internet is losing it because we forget the Obamas are ordinary people, too. Something about this casual dad that brought joy (and memes) to the internet.

Here are some of the internet’s best reactions so far:

Obama's on vacation with the hat backwards. He's never coming back. pic.twitter.com/RUakcwwgtT — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 1, 2017

Obama really in the BVI in flip flops just chillin pic.twitter.com/k1zb1Z3bQ2 — Amat Victoria Curamॐ (@BR_Nation) February 1, 2017

You guys are all over Obama wearing a backwards hat but you neglected to point out Michelle in hucking pigtails! 😍 pic.twitter.com/X6nGHYZBjo — LeaveMeHereToDie (@mandyfogazza) February 1, 2017