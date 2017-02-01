Brutally Honest Girl Scout Writes Hilarious Cookie Reviews In Letter To Potential Buyer

Charlotte McCourt is an 11-year-old member of Girl Scouts Troop 22918, “a minuscule but mighty troop of five people.”

In an attempt to sell as many boxes of cookies as last year, Charlotte took it upon herself to email a letter to one of her dad’s friends, after he dad described him as being “rich.” The letter founds it way to TV personality Mike Rowe, since Charlotte’s dad produces his podcast.

Rowe was absolutely tickled by the letter, and read it aloud on his Facebook page. The letter describes and reviews each cookie on a scale from 1-10, praising the Thin Mints and Savannah Smiles for their “divine taste,” and shredded the Do-si-dos for their “unoriginality” and “blandness” and called Trefoils “kind of boring.”

Check out Rowe reading the letter below!

Rowe shared the link to Charlotte’s cookie-selling website, and her sales absolutely skyrocketed. She sent Rowe a video thanking him and his followers for buying cookies, and provided on update on her progress.

