Award Winning Book About 1980 Wylie Ax Murder Gets Re-release

The 1980 murder of Betty Gore by friend Candy Montgomery in Wylie was documented in the book Evidence of Love by John Bloom, a former columnist for D Magazine, and Jim Atkinson, D Magazine‘s founding editor, is being released once again and this time, in a digital format.

The story has all the details of a juicy, page-turning crime-drama. In fact, the details are so good, the story was made into a movie starring Barbara Hershey and Brian Dennehy. Candy was a Bible school teacher, living in a high-end custom home with her husband. Candy seduced Betty’s husband, ended the affair, and then swung an ax 41 times, hacking her friend, Betty, to death. During her trial, Candy plead self-defense.

