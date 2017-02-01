Arlington Heights High School Choir To Perform With Foreigner After Contest Win

Arlington Heights High School choir teacher Hans Grim found out about 98.7 KLUV’s contest for a North Texas choir to sing with ’80s musical icons Foreigner. And they won!

This is the video Grim submitted for the contest:

The band’s music still resonates today. Grim told WFAA, “With the availability of different styles of music on the internet, and in their lives, they can really live in many different eras and find an era of music that speaks to them.”

The group only just found out this week that they won, and they only have a few sort days to prepare. They take the stage with Foreigner February 3rd at Verizon Theater in Grand Prairie.

Via WFAA